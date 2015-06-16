UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
VIENNA, June 16 An initial public offering of plastics maker Borealis would be a good way forward, the chief executive of Austrian stakeholder OMV said on Tuesday.
"It would be very nice to further develop the company (Borealis) as a listed company," Gerhard Roiss told reporters.
OMV owns 36 percent of Borealis.
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund IPIC, which owns the rest of Borealis, on Tuesday named Suhail Mohammed al-Mazrouei, energy minister of the United Arab Emirates and IPIC's managing director, as head of its supervisory board. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.