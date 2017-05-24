VIENNA May 24 Austrian energy group OMV AG said on Wednesday Chief Executive Rainer Seele's contract would be extended by two years to the end of June 2020.

The supervisory board also confirmed Seele as chairman of the executive board, the group said in a statement.

The 56-year-old German has held the two positions since mid 2015. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter)