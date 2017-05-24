UPDATE 1-Russia's Sistema proposes out-of-court settlement in Rosneft dispute
MOSCOW, June 22 Russian business conglomerate Sistema has proposed an out-of-court settlement with oil major Rosneft, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
VIENNA May 24 Austrian energy group OMV AG said on Wednesday Chief Executive Rainer Seele's contract would be extended by two years to the end of June 2020.
The supervisory board also confirmed Seele as chairman of the executive board, the group said in a statement.
The 56-year-old German has held the two positions since mid 2015. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW YORK, June 22 The operator of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline system said on Thursday demand to transport gasoline to the country's populous northeast is the weakest in six years, the latest symptom of a global oil market grappling with oversupply.