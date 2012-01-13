* Says gives Deutsche Bank R&M divestment mandate

VIENNA, Jan 13 - Austrian energy group OMV has given Deutsche Bank the mandate to divest parts of its refining and marketing business, including perhaps OMV's 45 percent stake in Bayernoil refineries.

The German bank's tasks included assessing divestment potential and initiating discussions with prospective buyers in the months ahead, an OMV statement on Friday said.

"In line with the OMV strategy, the possible sale of the 45 percent stake in the Bayernoil refinery network will also be evaluated. This would involve a reduction in the annual refining capacity by 4.6 (million) to 17.7 million tonnes," it said.

OMV had said last year it would reduce the importance of R&M in its overall portfolio to focus more on exploration and production and on gas and power. It plans to divest 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) worth of assets by 2014.

Turkish subsidiary OMV Petrol Ofisi has already sold its 52 percent stake in the Cypriot retail company Kibris Turk Petrolleri Limited Sirketi in November 2011. OMV last month said it intended to sell units in Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

OMV will focus its refining business on sites with integrated petrochemicals or upstream operations, it said.

Bayernoil operates the largest refinery network in the southern German Bavarian region with production sites in Vohburg and Neustadt an der Donau.

It produces liquid gases; petrol, jet and diesel fuel; and heating oil and bitumen. A joint venture between BP and Rosneft owns 25 percent, Eni 20 percent and BP alone 10 percent, according to its website.

OMV also operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania.