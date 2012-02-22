VIENNA Feb 22 An offshore Black Sea well jointly owned by ExxonMobil and OMV's Petrom unit has discovered what could be the biggest gas find in OMV's history, OMV Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss told reporters on Wednesday.

Operated by ExxonMobil, the Domino-1 well is the first deep water exploration well in Romanian waters and is located in the Neptun Block, 170 km offshore.

"The exploration well encountered 70.7 meters of net gas pay, resulting in a preliminary estimate for the accumulation ranging from 1.5 to 3 trillion cubic feet (42 to 84 billion cubic metres)," a statement said.

OMV officials said they would consult with ExxonMobil on the next steps and production could begin around the end of the decade.