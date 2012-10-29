VIENNA Oct 29 OMV unit Gas Connect Austria has agreed to sell a 45 percent stake in Austrian Gas Grid Management AG (AGGM) to domestic distribution companies, Gas Connect said on Tuesday without giving financial details.

EVN Netz GmbH, Oberoesterreichische Ferngas Netz GmbH and Gasnetz Steiermark GmbH will each get 15 percent stakes in AGGM pending regulatory approval, it said in a statement.

Set up in 2002, AGGM became the manager of all three of Austria's gas market areas this month and is responsible for gas distribution grids across the country. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens)