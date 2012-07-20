VIENNA, July 20 Output from Libya, recovering from the turmoil of civil war, helped OMV boost production slightly in the second quarter, the Austrian energy group said in a trading statement on Friday.

Production rose to 305,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 299,000 in the previous quarter, it said.

"Overall production increased compared to the previous quarter mainly due to a continuing recovery of production in Libya, which is now close to pre-crisis levels, and higher production in New Zealand," it said.

Libya had provided a tenth of its global output in 2010 before a civil war halted production last year.

The group's refining margin, an indicator of profitability, rose to $4.15 per barrel in the quarter from $1.85 in the previous three months. Total refining sales edged up to 4.61 million tonnes from 4.55 million. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan)