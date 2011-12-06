VIENNA Dec 6 Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund IPIC plans to raise its stake in energy group OMV to at least 25 percent, the Austrian competition agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

IPIC had already raised its stake in OMV to 24.9 percent in October, calling the Vienna-based group a "cornerstone" of its portfolio. Austrian state holding company OeIAG holds a 31.5 stake in OMV.

OMV declined to comment on IPIC's plans.

