VIENNA May 4 Austria's OMV signed a
memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Iranian Oil
Company (NIOC) on Wednesday as it looks to revive its activities
in Iran.
OMV Chief Executive Rainer Seele, who took the helm at
Austria's biggest company last July, has singled out Iran,
Russia and the United Arab Emirates in a push away from
expensive North Sea field exploration.
Wednesday's deal signed in Tehran covers several areas from
oil and gas field evaluation to crude oil and petroleum product
swaps.
Most sanctions on Iran were lifted in January after Tehran
reached a deal with world powers under which it agreed to shrink
its nuclear programme.
OMV's envisaged projects are located in the Zagros area in
western Iran, including the Cheshmeh Khosh and Band-E-Karkheh
fields where OMV had started operations in 2001, and the Fars
field in the south, OMV said.
"This Memorandum of Understanding is an important first step
in resuming OMV's activities in Iran and in the long-term
cooperation with the NIOC," Seele, who is also pushing for
closer ties with Russia's Gazprom, said in a
statement.
"We look forward to evaluating the opportunities of OMV in
Iran and the cooperation with NIOC to evaluate whether there are
areas of potential cooperation in the exploration and
development of oil and gas," Seele said.
Last November, Seele said OMV was not interested in gas
projects in Iran, citing high costs.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Kirsti Knolle and
Jason Neely)