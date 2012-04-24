* Q1 oil and gas output rises q/q to 299,000 boe/d
* Refining margin $1.92/barrel vs $1.77 in Q4, $2.30 year
ago
* Refining output 4.55 mln tonnes vs 4.93 mln in Q4
VIENNA, April 24 Output from a Libya, recovering
from the turmoil of civil unrest, helped OMV boost
production slightly in the first quarter, the Austrian energy
group said in a trading statement on Tuesday.
Production rose to 299,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boed) from 289,000 in the previous quarter, it said.
"Overall production increased compared to the previous
quarter mainly due to the recovery of production in Libya," it
said, putting average production there at around 25,000 barrels
per day (bbl/d).
"This increase was, however, partly offset by reduced
production in Romania caused by severe weather conditions, as
well as lower volumes in New Zealand," it added.
Libya had provided a tenth of its global output in 2010
before a civil war halted production last year that is now
coming back on line.
The group's refining margin, an indicator of profitability,
widened to $1.92 per barrel in the quarter from $1.77 in the
previous three months. Total refining sales slipped to 4.55
million tonnes.
OMV reports quarterly financial results on May 9.
It said for 2012 it had entered into oil price swaps,
locking in a Brent price of approximately $101.5 per barrel for
a production volume of 50,000 bbl/d. It had euro-dollar average
rate forwards at $1.36 that cover approximately $750 million.
"In Q1 2012 the net result of these hedges adversely
impacted EBIT by 64 million euros," it said.
It expected its reported tax rate to increase versus the
last quarter of 2011 given the recovery of production in Libya,
partly offset by the positive tax effect of writeoffs in Norway
and Britain as well as the treatment of a cartel fine in Romania
in the fourth quarter of 2011.
