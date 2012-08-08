VIENNA Aug 8 Austrian energy group OMV
will take most of the rest of this year to restore its
Libyan production to levels of reliability seen before a civil
war in the country halted production last year, an executive
said on Wednesday.
"There's work ongoing. It will take most of the rest of this
year to get back to the sort of reliability levels we've seen
previously," Jaap Huijskes, OMV's head of exploration and
production, told a news conference.
"The fields are OK. It's the reliability, the up time that
we're still working on," said Huijskes. The company said earlier
that Libyan production would likely remain stable at around 90
percent of pre-crisis levels for the time being.
OMV also said the sale process of its filling stations in
Croatia and Bosnia, which it is carrying out as part of a
programme of divestments of non-core assets, was advanced and it
expected a decision by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)