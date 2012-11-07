VIENNA Nov 7 Restoring OMV's production in Libya to levels at or above those seen before the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi will take time, Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss told reporters, declining to give a specific timetable.

"We see now a situation where production is stablised close to pre-crisis level and I think it's important to keep this level. To go back to 100 percent or above 100 percent compared to pre-crisis level would take some time. It is too early to say," he told a conference call on Wednesday.

Libya accounted for 10 percent of OMV's output before the civil war. Roiss had said last month production in Libya was holding at about 90 percent of pre-crisis levels. OMV said earlier on Wednesday it expected output there to hold steady for now. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Birrane)