European shares rise in "relaxed" reaction to Brexit day
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
VIENNA, Sept 2 Austrian oil and gas group OMV has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in an offshore exploration block west of Madagascar, it said on Monday.
OMV said the move would further its strategy of developing a balanced exploration and production portfolio, including opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa.
The company did not disclose the price it was paying to buy the stake from Niko Resources. Niko will retain a 35 percent stake, and EnerMad owns the other 25 percent.
OMV said it would take over as operator of the block before the start of drilling, which was expected in early 2015.
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
* Mylan comments on generic Advair Diskus abbreviated new drug application
AMSTERDAM, March 29 Elliott Advisors, the activist investor with a 3.25 percent stake in Akzo Nobel , said on Wednesday other shareholders owning almost a quarter of the Dutch paints and chemicals group want it to enter into talks with spurned U.S. suitor PPG Industries.