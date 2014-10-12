* Sources speak of management infighting
* Q2 operating profit halved from year ago
* Supervisory board to meet Tuesday
By Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, Oct 12 Pressure is mounting for an early
departure of Gerhard Roiss as chief executive of OMV
after a drop in operating earnings and as local media and
sources close to the company report corporate infighting.
Austrian media have cited sources saying that his contract
might be cut short at a supervisory board meeting on Tuesday.
A year ago, OMV extended Roiss's contract until March 2017,
but since then operating profit halved in the second quarter as
the crisis in Libya forced OMV to raise production in
higher-cost countries such as Norway.
Its gas segment, pressured like other European gas firms,
has not flourished as much as hoped, and the sources say that
the plans of 62-year-old Roiss to shrink the division have led
to friction with its head, German Hans-Peter Floren, 53.
In 2013 the gas and power division contributed only 1
million euros ($1.3 million) to OMV's overall earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of 2.7 billion euros.
"On the one hand it's market-driven problems at OMV," said
one source familiar with the matter. "There are also problems
with the mood and when it comes to cooperation at the company."
Another source familiar with the situation echoed this view.
"Floren somehow is being blamed," the source said, adding that
Roiss and Floren, part of what he called a "bunch of alpha
animals" in OMV management, clash and play people off against
each other.
"At some point an owner says: That's not on," this source
said, referring to Austrian state holding company OIAG, which
holds a 31.5 percent stake in OMV, and Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), which has nearly 25 percent.
The second source, who asked to remain anonymous, added that
the owners had repeatedly asked Roiss and Floren to make peace.
OMV and OIAG declined to comment.
STORM BEFORE THE CALM?
Last week, Austrian newspaper Die Presse said OMV might cut
short the contracts of both Roiss and Floren, citing unnamed
sources in a supervisory board subcommittee. No final decision
can be made before Tuesday's full board meeting.
"The question is whether a person like Roiss would want to
continue his work after this public blowup," one source said.
Markets might see an early exit positively if it ushered in
a period of calm after the media frenzy around Roiss, who has
worked for a quarter century at OMV and became CEO in 2011.
"If it happens it might actually be perceived as an
improvement by the market and investors," said one analyst
covering OMV. "There are so many rumours about him."
OMV's shares fell to a more than two-year low on Friday
after having shed almost a third of their value since the
beginning of the year.
If Roiss and Floren leave, OMV's management board will be
stripped to three of its existing members: Refining and
Marketing head Manfred Leitner, Chief Financial Officer David
Davies and Jaap Huijskes, head of exploration and production.
OMV said last month Huijskes would leave the company in
2016, more than two years before his contract ends.
Davies, 59, a German-speaking Briton who has been OMV
finance chief since 2002, has been mentioned as a possible
successor.
"He (Davies) certainly is to be taken seriously as a
candidate if you don't want to make experiments," the source
said.
Another source familiar with the situation had told Reuters
earlier this year that IPIC had grown unhappy with Roiss and
wanted someone who was not Austrian to lead OMV.
(1 US dollar = 0.7915 euro)
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jane
Baird)