VIENNA May 19 Austrian energy company OMV
on Tuesday named Peter Oswald, head of packaging group
Mondi's Europe and International business , as
the new chairman of its supervisory board.
The 52-year-old, a member of the presiding committee of
Austria's industrials body and former board member at Telekom
Austria, replaces Rudolf Kemler.
Former European Central Bank official Getrude
Tumpel-Gugerell will also join OMV's board.
Reforms this year tightened the government's grip on
companies such as OMV as part of an overhaul of how state-held
stakes are managed through its holding company OBIB, which owns
31.5 percent of OMV.
Kemler is also leaving his post this year as head of OBIB,
which was formerly known as OIAG.
Abu Dhabi's IPIC owns about a quarter of OMV.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)