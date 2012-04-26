VIENNA, April 26 The Nabucco pipeline project
lives on, even if perhaps on a smaller scale than first imagined
to bring gas from the Caspian region to western Europe, the
chief executive of Austrian energy group OMV told a
magazine.
In an interview with News magazine printed on Thursday,
Gerhard Roiss reiterated that the key part of the project for
OMV was Nabucco West, the stretch from the Turkish border to the
Austrian gas hub at Baumgarten.
"For us it is a secondary issue who builds the pipeline
through Turkey. The important thing is getting gas to Baumgarten
and from there to the rest of Europe," he said.
Asked if Nabucco would be dead should the rival TAP project
win the mandate to bring Caspian gas through the Adriatic, he
said: "Nabucco is alive. OMV recently made its biggest gas
discovery ever off the Black Sea coast and you need a pipeline
for this as well."
Hungary's MOL, one of six Nabucco consortium
members, said on Tuesday it considered any further financing of
Nabucco unsustainable and had not approved its 2012 budget,
casting doubt over the stability of the project.
