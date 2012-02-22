Russia's InterRAO begins arbitration proceedings against Georgia
TBILISI, June 10 Russian energy firm InterRAO has begun arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against Georgia over electricity tariffs, Georgia's deputy energy minister said.
VIENNA Feb 22 OMV AG expects the consortium in charge of the Shah Deniz II field in Azerbaijan to decide definitively on a pipeline partner by mid-2013, Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss told a news conference on Wednesday.
He said this is what OMV had heard from the consortium partners. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Keiron Henderson)
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.