VIENNA, June 20 OMV AG is divesting
some British North Sea assets to focus on the West of Shetlands
area, the Austrian energy company said on Wednesday.
"These are the first steps in line with our strategy to
concentrate our resources in the UK on the important West of
Shetlands area," OMV exploration and production head Jaap
Huijskes said.
OMV said it had sold a 5 percent stake in the Beryl Area
fields for $118 million to an unidentified buyer and bought a
17.5 percent stake in the Tobermory and Bunnehaven discoveries
from Statoil in exchange for a 30 percent stake in
Mariner East.
It also sold 1.5 percent of the Boa field to Bridge Energy
(SNS) Ltd for $18 million.
It has also agreed to divest a 13.6 percent stake in
licences P.090A and P.631 to Bridge Energy, OMV said.