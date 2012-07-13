VIENNA, July 13 Austrian energy group OMV
boosted its investment in Norwegian North Sea gas by
buying a stake in Statoil's Aasta Hasteen field from
Exxon Mobil and increasing its stake in the Norwegian
Sea Gas Infrastructure project (NSGI).
OMV said on Friday it had agreed to buy 15 percent in the
Aasta Hasteen field, which Statoil has been operating since
2006. ConocoPhillips also has a 10 percent stake.
It also said it had increased its stake in NSGI, which is
also operated by Statoil, by 6.2 percent to 7.9 percent.
It did not disclose financial terms of the two deals.
Jaap Huijskes, OMV's executive board member responsible for
exploration and production, said its strategy in Norway was
starting to bear fruit.
"This is the second acquisition in the Northern Norwegian
Sea within a year. We are well on track to establish Norway as a
core country in our exploration and production portfolio," he
said in a statement.
OMV said the Aasta Hansteen development contained three
significant gas discoveries in the Voring Basin, with production
planned to start in late 2016 and an estimated provision of
18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to OMV in 2017.
The company said the NGSI project included a pipeline from
the Aasta Hansteen field to the Nyhamna gas processing plant,
which would also allow a connection to two fields where OMV has
a stake as well as possible links to other discoveries.
The deal is subject to approval by the Ministry of Petroleum
and Energy, OMV said.