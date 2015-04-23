* Output 303,000 barrels per day vs 318,000 in Q4

VIENNA, April 23 OMV's first-quarter output fell to 303,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 318,000 in the previous quarter, while lower sales volumes also weighed, the Austrian oil and gas company said on Thursday.

It was also down from 311,000 boe/d a year earlier.

The fall was mainly due to a one-month interruption after "technical issues" at its Gudrun field in Norway, which is now running again, and stoppages to production in Libya, the company said.

"Sales volumes decreased by 13 percent versus Q4/14, substantially burdening the quarterly performance," OMV said.

OMV's refining margin rose to $7.45 per barrel from $5.19 in the previous quarter, partly due to lower oil prices.

Low oil prices, which slumped to about $45 per barrel at the start of the quarter, forced OMV to lower its investment plans last year and to give up on its aim of reaching output of 400,000 boe/d by 2016.

"The low oil price had a highly negative impact on the Q1/15 performance. This was partly offset by a favourable development of the euro-U.S. dollar (foreign exchange) rate," OMV said.

It said there was a positive accounting effect related to oil sales between its business segments of about 50 million euros ($53.5 million), predominantly at OMV Petrom, its Romanian division.

($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)