* Clean CCS EBIT 865 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 829 mln
* Clean CCS net profit 455 mln eur vs poll avg 404 mln
* Refining margins spiked in Q2, seen deterioriating
VIENNA, Aug 8 Austrian energy group OMV
posted a 82 percent increase in quarterly operating
profit on Wednesday, easily beating market forecasts, as
production returned to nearly normal in Libya and crude oil
prices fell, boosting its refining margin.
OMV said its clean CCS earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT), which excludes special items and inventory holding
effects, was 865 million euros ($1.07 billion) in the June
quarter, well above a Reuters poll average of 829 million euros.
The oil and gas company said production in Libya - which
accounted for 10 percent of output before last year's civil war
that toppled Muammar Gaddafi - had neared pre-war levels and was
expected to stay at current levels for the time being.
It said exploration expenses had fallen to 57 million euros
in the quarter from 179 million a year earlier.
OMV, whose activities range from exploration to petrol
stations, said production in Yemen had restarted at a low level
in July following the repair of an export pipeline but the
security situation remained uncertain.
The company said refining margins had spiked in the second
quarter and were expected to deterioriate as crude oil prices
recovered, while petrochemical and marketing margins would
suffer from the subdued economic environment.
In the second quarter, OMV's clean CCS net income jumped 89
percent to 455 million euros, compared with the Reuters poll
average of 404 million euros.
OMV has embarked on a performance-improvement programme,
designed to increase its return on average capital employed
(ROACE) by 2 percentage points by 2014, and is also divesting
assets as it shifts its focus to exploration from refining.
"I am glad to see our strategy implementation is gathering
pace," Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said in a statement.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)