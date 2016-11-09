VIENNA Nov 9 Austrian oil and gas group OMV's adjusted operating profit in the third quarter was above expectations at 415 million euros ($466 million), but down 16 percent from the same period last year, it said on Wednesday.

To balance low oil prices, OMV is cutting costs and investments, which it has reduced to 2 billion euros this year and 2.2 billion in 2017 - less than a previous estimate of 2.4 billion.

The average estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts for clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was 376 million euros, while a company poll said 330 million. This measure strips out special items and inventory holding gains or losses.

