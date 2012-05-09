VIENNA May 9 Austrian energy group OMV's first-quarter profit beat expectations as rising output from Libya helped earnings grow.

Clean CCS earnings before interest and tax - which exclude one-offs and unrealised gains from valuing inventories - rose 9 pecent to 800 million euros ($1.04 billion), compared with a forecast for 755 million in a Reuters poll.

Libyan production at the end of April was running at 85-90 percent of pre-crisis levels, OMV said on Wednesday, adding it expected fluctuations.

($1 = 0.7695 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)