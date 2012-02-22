VIENNA Feb 22 Austrian energy group OMV will try to get Libyan output above pre-war levels this year, it said on Wednesday while reporting fourth-quarter results that beat market expectations and proposing a higher dividend.

"In the international portfolio, OMV will seek to bring Libyan production back to pre-crisis level and beyond," it said in its 2012 outlook. Production there - which accounted for a tenth of OMV output in 2010 - stood at half of pre-war levels at the end of December.

Operating earnings excluding one-offs and unrealised gains from valuing inventories jumped 29 percent in the fourth quarter to 730 million euros ($968.3 million), easily beating the average 582 million estimate in a Reuters poll of analyst forecasts.

($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)