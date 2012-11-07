VIENNA Nov 7 Austrian energy group OMV posted a 34 percent increase in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, narrowly lagging market forecasts, and said it expected output from Libya to remain on current levels for the time being.

OMV said its clean CCS earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which exclude special items and inventory holding effects, were 786 million euros ($1.01 billion) in the third quarter versus a Reuters poll average of 794 million euros.

OMV's clean CCS net income also rose 34 percent to 317 million euros, lagging the Reuters poll average of 345 million euros. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)