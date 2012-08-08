VIENNA Aug 8 Austrian energy group OMV posted a 82 percent increase in quarterly operating profit, beating market forecasts, as production returned to nearly normal in Libya and crude oil prices fell, boosting its refining margin.

OMV said on Wednesday its clean CCS earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which excludes special items and inventory holding effects, was 865 million euros ($1.07 billion) in the quarter to end-June, compared with a Reuters poll average of 829 million euros.

It said output in Libya had neared pre-civil war levels and was expected to stay at current levels for the time being.

