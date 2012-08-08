VIENNA Aug 8 Austrian energy group OMV
posted a 82 percent increase in quarterly operating
profit, beating market forecasts, as production returned to
nearly normal in Libya and crude oil prices fell, boosting its
refining margin.
OMV said on Wednesday its clean CCS earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT), which excludes special items and inventory
holding effects, was 865 million euros ($1.07 billion) in the
quarter to end-June, compared with a Reuters poll average of 829
million euros.
It said output in Libya had neared pre-civil war levels and
was expected to stay at current levels for the time being.
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields)