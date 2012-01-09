VIENNA Jan 9 Exxon Mobil and Petrom have started exploratory drilling on Romania's first deepwater well in the Black Sea, the Romanian group owned by Austria's OMV said on Monday.

The Domino-1 well is in the Neptun Block, 170 km offshore in water about 1,000 metres deep, a statement said. Drilling operations are expected to take about 90 days, it said, noting such exploratory drilling may or may not result in a discovery.

"Deepwater exploration carries high investment risks and requires investments of several hundred million U.S. dollars, yet a potential success would fundamentally change the perspective of the Romanian energy sector," said Johann Pleininger, Petrom's exploration and production head.