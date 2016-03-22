VIENNA, March 22 The chief executive of Austrian
oil and gas group OMV and Austria's finance minister
will visit St. Petersburg on April 1, an OMV spokesman said, as
the company seeks to reach a deal on an asset swap with Russia's
Gazprom.
The companies have been working for months on a swap
agreement under which OMV would take a stake in the Urengoy gas
field in Siberia, but no details have emerged on what assets OMV
-- central Europe's biggest energy group -- might offer in
return.
OMV Chief Executive Rainer Seele, who said last month that
due diligence for the deal would take several months, will be
accompanied on his Russia trip by Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling, a spokeswoman for Schelling confirmed.
Seele is relying heavily on the swap to help OMV to lower
production costs and has said he has no Plan B.
A source close to OMV said that the finance minister's
attendance suggests that progress might have been made in the
talks about future cooperation.
Russia's energy minister has said the swap could include OMV
oil and gas fields "in third countries" or infrastructure or
energy projects in Austria.
OMV has upstream operations in the North Sea, Romania,
Austria, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates,
Tunisia, Gabon, Kazakhstan, Namibia and Madagascar, as well as
idled operations in Libya and Yemen.
It is in the process of taking over gas trading company
EconGas, has a majority stake in the Central European Gas Hub
(CEGH) in Austria, owns gas storage facilities in Austria and
refineries in Austria, Germany and Romania.
It wants to sell its Petrol Ofisi petrol station business in
Turkey and is in the process of selling a minority stake in Gas
Connect Austria, though it has ruled out Gazprom as a
buyer.
OMV has said maximum output from the Urengoy area in which
it is interested is expected to be 60,000 to 80,000 barrels of
oil equivalent (boe) per day over the next 20 years. OMV's
current total output is about 309,000 boe per day.
