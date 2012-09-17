VIENNA, Sept 17 Austrian energy group OMV
has abandoned plans to produce shale gas in Austria
because the hoops it would have to jump through to address
environmental concerns made the project economically unviable,
it said on Monday.
Shale gas is trapped in rocks and requires "fracking" to
unlock - a drilling method that involves pumping pressurised
water, chemicals and sand underground and is criticised by many
environmentalists, who say it can pollute water supplies.
Energy groups are keen to explore the prospects of a new
type of gas reserve in the centre of Europe, where conventional
supplies are dwindling, following a boom in U.S. shale-gas
production that has freed the country from gas imports.
But OMV said the introduction of a law in Austria that
obliges companies to have a detailed environmental inspection
before each planned project meant it was not worth its while.
"In this context, the project is economically not viable,"
OMV's head of exploration and production in Austria, Christopher
Veit, told Austrian ORF radio.
OMV had said last December it planned to spend up to 130
million euros ($171 million) plus development costs to search
for shale gas in Austria, but only if environmental issues could
be resolved.
Like all exploration projects, the chances of its panning
out were slight, it said at the time, but success could have
covered Austrian demand of 8 billion cubic metres for two or
three decades, it estimated.
Oil majors and small exploration companies have flocked to
exploit what are estimated to be vast reserves of unconventional
gas in Poland.
Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic are seen as having
some potential but not on the scale of Poland, and not enough to
justify huge regulatory hurdles. Shale exploration is on hold in
the Czech Republic due to environmental concerns.
An OMV spokesman said the decision would not affect any
potential future plans to explore share gas elsewhere.
($1 = 0.7606 euros)
