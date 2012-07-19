(Adds comments from regulators, OMV)
ISTANBUL, July 19 Turkey's top administrative
court has stopped construction on a 600 million euro ($735
million) power plant owned by Austrian energy company OMV
, regulators said on Thursday.
Construction on the natural gas combined cycle plant in the
Black Sea province of Samsun is almost complete, with an opening
scheduled for September.
The court is considering a lawsuit accusing OMV of illegally
building the plant on farmland, and the suspension came ahead of
a final ruling, Haber Turk newspaper reported.
"(OMV's) license is effectively suspended, and no work can
be done until the legal process is over," an official at the
Energy Markets Regulatory Authority said on condition his name
was not used.
He said an appeal to the interim decision has been filed.
"OMV has acted in line with the applicable legal framework,"
said an OMV spokeswoman, who asked not to be identified, reading
from a company statement.
"As an important international investor in Turkey, we rely
on Turkish legal certainty," she said.
She added that the Samsun plant will meet about 3 percent of
Turkey's annual demand for electricity.
The station is planned to generate 870 MW of power,
according to OMV's website. Turkey currently has installed
capacity of 54,000 MW.
Environmentalists have said the OMV plant would harm food
production in the region.
OMV owns Petrol Ofisi, Turkey's largest chain of
petrol stations.
($1 = 0.82 euro)
