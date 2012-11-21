LONDON Nov 21 Austrian energy company OMV
plans a new drilling campaign offshore Romania that
may hit its biggest gas find ever, its exploration and
production chief said on Wednesday.
The exploration of the Black Sea Neptun block is a joint
venture between OMV's Romanian subsidiary and ExxonMobil
and includes the first deep-water exploration well in Romanian
waters.
The venture discovered potential reserves of 1.5-3 trillion
cubic feet in February this year at the ExxonMobil operated
Domino-1 well.
OMV has started 3D seismic studies on the block and the new
drilling campaign is expected to start at the end of 2013, Jaap
Huiskes told reporters.
OMV still expects to meet its output target of around
350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2016, said
Huijskes. However, the focus of exploration and production has
shifted away from its Middle Eastern and North African assets,
where production and exploration have been disrupted by the Arab
Spring.
"We have done a reorientation of our activities into the
North Sea," said OMV chief executive Gerhard Roiss.
In OMV's future project pipeline UK and Norwegian projects
dominate, with five separate projects in the UK and three in
Norway to be appraised and developed in the medium term, said
John Austin head of OMV in the UK.
Nevertheless, a resumption of output in Libya and Yemen has
helped boost OMV's profits in the third quarter.
OMV's output in Libya has reached 90 percent of
its pre-war level on average, at around 30,000 bpd.
"On a daily rate we are at pre-crisis levels but due to
interruptions, maintenance and some unrest, the average is a bit
lower," said Huijskes.
Output in Yemen has been fluctuating since last year due to
frequent attacks to pipeline infrastructure. Output was at
around 5,000 bpd until a pipeline attack last week. OMV does not
know how soon it will resume production as the state controls
repairs. Output prior to the start of unrest in 2011 was around
7,000 bpd.
NORWAY HOPES
OMV has also increased its expected new output to
70,000-80,000 barrels of oil equivalent by 2016, which will come
mainly from its new Edvard Grieg field in Norway, added
Huijskes. OMV made three new acquisitions in the North Sea over
the last 12 months.
"We have gone from 280 million to 450 million barrels of oil
equivalent under development but our production contribution in
2016 has only gone from 50,000-60,000 boe/d to 70,000-80," said
Huijskes, "That's because most of the new projects will deliver
after 2016. The key project that should deliver in 2016 is
Edvard Grieg in Norway."
Previously, OMV targeted 50,000-60,000 boe/d. The rise will
make up for output declines at its core producing fields such as
in Austria and Romania. OMV aims to keep production at around
200,000-210,000 boe/d at these fields until 2014 by using
enhanced drilling techniques and water injection.
The company still expects to divest EUR 1 billion from its
refining and marketing division by 2014. So far, only EUR 150
million of such assets have been sold, through the sale of gas
stations in Austria and Germany.
OMV is in the final stages of selling its retail assets in
Croatia and Bosnia and still intends to sell its 45 percent
stake in its Bayernoil refinery by 2014 as it does not expect
the current high refining margins to last.
"The structural issues haven't gone away," said David
Davies, chief financial officer at OMV.
OMV sees limited opportunities for shale energy for the time
being in Europe, stalled by a lack of a common EU position.
"Europe has to find a position on shale ... There are
different fundamentals, chemical issues. This cannot be done
country by country, it needs a common approach, a European
strategy," said Roiss, "We are not even in a position even to
drill, and to check and to test chemistry."