LONDON, June 21 Austrian energy group OMV
has signed its first upstream joint venture in Abu
Dhabi, agreeing to drill up to three appraisal wells for sour
gas and condensate together with BASF's Wintershall
in the Arab Emirate.
OMV said in a statement on Thursday that Abu Dhabi National
Oil Company (ADNOC) would participate in the development and
production phase of the field in Shuwaihat, in western Abu
Dhabi, should the appraisal be successful.
"The signing of our first upstream joint venture in Abu
Dhabi underlines our exploration and production strategy in the
Middle East and strengthens relations with the United Arab
Emirates and ADNOC," said OMV Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss.
