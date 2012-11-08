VIENNA Nov 8 Austrian energy group OMV
has struck a production sharing deal for a block in
central Yemen, it said on Thursday.
OMV unit OMV Myrre Block 86 Upstream GmbH and its partners
Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration & Production Corp,
Summit Petroleum Ltd and Yemen General Corp for Oil & Gas signed
the accord with Yemen oil ministry for Block 86.
OMV is acting as operator in the new exploration venture
with a share of 45.72 percent, it added in a statement.
Block 86 is close to other OMV projects in central Yemen, it
said without giving more details.
