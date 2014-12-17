Dec 17 Shares of OnDeck Capital Inc, an online lender to small businesses, rose as much as 37 percent in their debut, valuing the company at up to $1.8 billion.

The company raised $200 million after its initial public offering was priced at $20 per share, well above the expected range of $16-$18.

OnDeck Capital's shares opened at $26.50 on the New York Stock Exchange and touched a high of $27.33.

Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, JP Morgan Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities are among underwriters to the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)