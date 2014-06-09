BRIEF-Magnificent Hotel Investments announces termination Of Asset Purchase Agreement for Rosewood Hotel Georgia
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia
June 9 ON Semiconductor Corp, a maker of power-management chips, said it would buy Aptina Imaging for about $400 million in cash to accelerate its growth in the automotive and industrial markets.
Shares of ON Semiconductor rose a little over 2 percent to $9.18 in extended trading on Monday.
ON Semiconductor said it expects the deal to immediately add to earnings.
(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Termination Of The Asset Purchase Agreement For Acquisition Of Rosewood Hotel Georgia
April 24 Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to its weakest in two weeks after centrist Macron led the first round of voting in the French presidential election, boosting stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,273.15 per ounce by 0057 GMT. Bullion prices touched a low of $1,265.90 earlier in the session, the lowest since April 11. * U.S. gold futures were down 1.1 percent at $1,2