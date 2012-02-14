* Sees Q1 EPS $0.14-$0.17 vs est $0.12

* Sees Q1 rev $162 mln-$165 mln vs est $154.3 mln

* Q4 EPS $0.20 vs est $0.16

* Q4 rev $161.8 mln vs est $158.1 mln

* Healthcare unit sales up 40 pct at $25.9 mln

Feb 14 On Assignment Inc posted quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates, driven by double-digit growth at its healthcare unit, and the staffing provider forecast a strong first quarter.

The U.S. jobs report on Feb. 3 showed accelerating demand for temporary workers alongside broad jobs gains, raising expectations that an improving labor market will boost earnings at companies that provide temporary workers.

On Assignment, which competes with Insperity Inc, Trueblue Inc and Kelly Services Inc, expects a first-quarter profit of 14 cents to 17 cents per share, on a revenue of $162 million to $165 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 12 cents a share, on revenue of $154.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of $7.5 million, or 20 cents a share, compared with a loss of $13.7 million, or 38 cents a share, a year ago.

Founded in 1985, On Assignment, which provides flexible and permanent staffing solutions, posted fourth-quarter revenue of $161.8 million.

Sales in the healthcare unit, which includes Nurse Travel and Allied Healthcare lines of business, rose 40 percent to $25.9 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a fourth-quarter profit of 16 cents a share, on sales of $158.1 million.

Shares of the Calabasas, California-based company, which have gained 90 percent since touching a year low in September, closed at $11.94 on Monday on the Nasdaq.