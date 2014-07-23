ABIDJAN, July 23 Burkina Faso telecom company
Onatel reported profits of 7.35 billion CFA francs
($15.09 million) in the first half of the year, down from 10.79
billion CFA francs last year, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Onatel said the fall in profits was due to a new tax on
revenues and a $4 million penalty imposed on the firm by Burkina
Faso authorities due to a poor level of service provided.
Revenue was 66.39 billion CFA in the first six months of
2014, up from 61.01 billion the previous year in the same
period, it said.
($1 = 487.1900 Central African (CFA) francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by David Lewis and
Louise Ireland)