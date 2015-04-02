ABIDJAN, April 2 Burkina Faso's telecoms firm Onatel said on Thursday its 2014 net profit fell slightly to 19.66 billion CFA francs ($32 million) from 20.36 billion CFA francs the previous year.

Onatel recorded turnover of 129.2 billion CFA francs last year, up from 121.66 billion in 2013, according to a statement posted on the website of West Africa's regional BRVM bourse.

($1 = 608.0000 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier, James Macharia)