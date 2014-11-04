BRIEF-OBJ requests trading halt
Nov 4 Oncodesign SA :
* Announces third extension of a research contract with Isarna Therapeutics GmbH
* Oncodesign will conduct in vivo pharmacology studies to investigate potential of TGF- therapeutics that stimulate human immune system
* Total TGF- therapeutics development program represents 1.75 million euros of revenues for Oncodesign, including 0.25 million euros to be received for third extension
* Renewal extends current agreement through end of calendar year 2014
* Appointment of Brian L. Mower, as cfo, effective 24th of april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: