BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
* Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4
Jan 20 Oncodesign SA :
* FY experimentation revenue 6.12 million euros ($7.07 million) versus 6.02 million euros last year
* FY total revenue 7.18 million euros versus 7.34 million euros last year
* At December 31, 2014 net cash position of 10.2 million euros, following limited cash burn of 2.0 million euros in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8651 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken 5.7 percent stake in Parexel International Corp- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2q54d9R Further company coverage: