BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Aurora Optoelectronics' share private placement application
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
Dec 17 Oncodesign SA :
* Says it has entered into a services agreement with Eisai to develop a new personalized medicine program in earlier line metastatic breast cancer treatment
* Oncodesign could receive revenues up to 1.25 mln euros for their contribution towards total Eribulin biomarker development program, of which 0.9 mln euros have already been received
* Oncodesign will conduct in vivo pharmacology studies and Eisai will provide gene expression profiling analysis using Oncodesign`s patient-derived xenograft models
* Program aims to identify useful patient stratification biomarkers for Eisai`s halaven eribulin using patient-derived xenograft models
* Program to investigate potential of Halaven Eribulin in earlier line treatment of metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on Friday.