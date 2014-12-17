Dec 17 Oncodesign SA :

* Says it has entered into a services agreement with Eisai to develop a new personalized medicine program in earlier line metastatic breast cancer treatment

* Oncodesign could receive revenues up to 1.25 mln euros for their contribution towards total Eribulin biomarker development program, of which 0.9 mln euros have already been received

* Oncodesign will conduct in vivo pharmacology studies and Eisai will provide gene expression profiling analysis using Oncodesign`s patient-derived xenograft models

* Program aims to identify useful patient stratification biomarkers for Eisai`s halaven eribulin using patient-derived xenograft models

* Program to investigate potential of Halaven Eribulin in earlier line treatment of metastatic breast cancer