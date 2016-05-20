BRIEF-Catasys posts Q1 loss per share $2.35
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
May 20 Oncolys Biopharma :
* Says it signed a memorandum with Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine for distribution of its OBP-301 in China
* Says OBP-301 is a limit growth type oncolytic virus
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/zuj6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Catasys revenue increased 150% in the first quarter of 2017
WASHINGTON, May 15 Cyber security researchers have found technical clues they said could link North Korea with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 machines in 150 countries since Friday.