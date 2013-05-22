May 22 Oncolytics Biotech Inc
said preliminary data from a mid-stage trial showed that its
cancer drug, Reolysin, met the main goal of reducing the size of
tumors in patients with metastatic melanoma, a type of skin
cancer.
Shares of the Calgary-based company rose as much as 11
percent to C$3.14 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Its Nasdaq-listed shares were up 10 percent.
Reolysin was administered intravenously along with
chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and paclitaxel to patients who
either failed to respond to prior therapies or were not
considered for standard first-line cancer treatment.
"These preliminary results are very encouraging and support
progressing to subsequent studies," said Chief Executive Brad
Thompson.
Oncolytics said it will not proceed with the second stage of
the trial at this time as it try the drug in combination with
other emerging treatments.