Nov 21 Oncolytics Biotech Inc :
* Biotech inc. announces positive top-line data from reo 018
randomized study
of Reolysin in head and neck cancers
* Analysis of patients showed a median overall survival of 150
days in the test
arm versus 115 days in the control arm
* Side effects experienced by patients in the test arm of the
study were
consistent with expectations
* Fewer patients required dose reductions of paclitaxel due to
neuropathy or
neurotoxicity on the test arm than the control arm
* Of 86 patients with measurable disease at first
post-treatment scan, test arm
had a statistically significant increase in tumour shrinkage
* Investigators reported a statistically significant increase
in patients on
test arm experiencing mild fever, chills, nausea, and
diarrhea
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage