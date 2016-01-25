Jan 25 Independent investigators have informed
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc that its pancreatic cancer
drug is unlikely to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study, the
company said on Monday.
The data safety monitoring board told OncoMed that while the
drug, tarextumab, had a clean safety profile, they had observed
worsening response rates in patients taking the treatment.
The company is planning to unblind the trial to further
analyze and verify this data.
OncoMed's shares fell 31 percent to $12 in premarket
trading.
