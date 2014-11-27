BRIEF-Lypsa Gems & Jewellery to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders of co
* Says to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ONE BRITISH CITIZEN KILLED IN SUICIDE ATTACK ON BRITISH EMBASSY VEHICLE IN AFGHAN CAPITAL ON THURSDAY - INTERIOR MINISTRY
* Says to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 24) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------