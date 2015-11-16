Nov 16 Former Bank of America Merrill Lynch
advisers Paul Squarcia and Erik Wallin, who managed
about $500 million in assets at the bank, have launched One
Charles Private Wealth Management LLC, a investment advisory
firm.
One Charles, based in Hingham, Massachusetts, launched
itself with the help of Focus Financial Partners LLC.
Founded in 2006, Focus Financial Partners has grown by
recruiting dissatisfied advisers from the four big wirehouse
brokerages - Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo
Advisors and UBS Wealth Management Americas.
Focus provides the firms with continuing technology and
office support in exchange for partial ownership.
Squarcia, a 15-year veteran of Merrill Lynch, is the
founding principal of One Charles. Wallin is a former first vice
president at Merrill Lynch.
One Charles will have five additional employees providing
support in areas of relationship management, operations and
marketing.
One Charles will launch two new offerings for their clients:
Circle of Care and Social & Conscious Investing.
Circle of Care will provide customized wealth management
solutions, while Social & Conscious Investing will build
portfolios with socially responsible investment options.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)