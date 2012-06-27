Mumbai-based OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt. Ltd has raised $3.5 million (Rs 19.93 crore) from Sequoia Capital India and Lightspeed Venture Partners. OneAssist, a year-old company, offers personalised mobile and financial security and management solutions via its products WalletAssist, MobileAssist, EverydayAssist and TripAssist.

Started by founder duo of Gaurav Maini and Subrat Pani, OneAssist offers an on-call customer support under various categories from mobile phone security to fraud assistance. All the services are subscription-based. It also offers combo packs for joint subscription (for two users) .

While WalletAssist, TripAssist and EverydayAssist offer fraud cover against credit/bank cards, replacement for identification documents in case of theft, emergency travel tickets, cash assistance and other benefits, MobileAssist offers SIM and phone blocking, automated back-ups of contacts, SMS, photos and videos, remote wipe and emergency messaging to friends and family, apart from security features like firewall and anti-virus. An additional feature of 1 GB of free online storage space comes with all services.

The funding round from Sequoia happened this year and the LightSpeed funding in August last year, sources told VCCircle. Though the company is offering many services under one roof, it competes with offline players offering same kind of services.

Some of Sequoia's recent investments include Citrus Payment Solutions, Edusys, Healthkart, Freecharge and Knowlarity.

