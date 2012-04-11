April 10 Simon Cowell's British boy band One
Direction, among the hottest new acts in the music business, has
been sued for trademark infringement because it is using the
same name as a small California pop-rock group.
In what is expected to be a multi-million dollar lawsuit,
attorneys for the California band are seeking an injunction that
would stop Cowell's Syco Entertainment and Sony Music from using
the name One Direction in promotional materials. They also want
a share of the profits earned by the chart-topping British boys.
The five Britons, who have taken the U.K., the United
States, and Australia by storm after being discovered on
Cowell's British talent show "The X Factor" in 2010, are named
along with Syco and Sony Music Entertainment in the federal
lawsuit filed on Monday in California Central District Court.
The California band says it is entitled to three times the
profits made by their rivals, as well as compensatory damages in
excess of $1 million.
Syco declined to comment on Tuesday, and a representative
for Sony Music could not immediately be reached.
The lawsuit claims that Syco and Sony Music "chose to ignore
the plaintiff's rights and wilfully infringed them" after they
realized in early 2011 that the two bands share the same name.
The northern California band has been using the name One
Direction since late 2009 and has recorded two albums, the
lawsuit states. It filed an application to register the
trademark name in the United States in February 2011.
The British band, made up of Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam
Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles placed third on "The X
Factor" and went on to top the U.K. charts with their first
single.
Their debut album "Up All Night" entered the Billboard
charts at No.1 last month in the United States, and they were
greeted by hordes of screaming young girls at appearances in New
York and Los Angeles ahead of a U.S. tour later this year. They
are currently in Australia.
One Direction already has some 4.2 million Facebook fans and
2.8 million followers on Twitter.
The five man California band, by contrast, has a much lower
profile. Led by singer and pianist Sean O'Leary, its members
began making music at school and the group has played at local
fairs and bars, according to their website.
The lawsuit said the continued use by both bands of the same
name was causing "substantial confusion and substantial damage"
to the goodwill earned by the California group.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)