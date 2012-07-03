BRIEF-Steadfast Group to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers
* Announces agreement to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 Technology services firm M*Modal said on Monday it would be acquired in an all cash deal for $1.1 billion by One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co.
One Equity Partners will pay $14 for each M*Modal share, a premium of 8.3 percent to the stock's close on July 2.
* Announces agreement to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's stock market rebounded in early trade on Thursday after losing 9.7 percent since neighbouring Arab states cut diplomatic and trade relations with it early this week, while an overnight plunge in oil prices weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse.