PARIS, April 5 AccorHotels, Europe's
largest hotel group, said on Tuesday it bought British high-end
serviced home rental company onefinestay as it fights the rising
challenge of online home-sharing company Airbnb and booking
websites like Expedia.
The world's fifth-largest hotel group, undergoing a
reorganisation initiated by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin,
said it paid 148 million euros ($168.5 million) for onefinestay
and pledged to invest a further 64 million to help the company
grow worldwide.
Onefinestay, which was launched in London in 2010, has a
portfolio of 2,600 properties in London, New York, Paris and Los
Angeles, AccorHotels said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
